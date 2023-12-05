Kamikamica calls for digital literacy integration in schools

Communications Minister Manoa Kamikamica advocates for the Online Safety Commission’s role in education and integrating digital literacy into the school curriculum.

Kamikamica highlights the pervasive issue of misinformation on social media platforms like Facebook.

He is emphasizing the necessity for public awareness and government initiatives to ensure accurate information consumption.

Addressing technology-related risks, the Minister highlights the importance of awareness, password hygiene and safeguarding against data tracking on various platforms.

“The last thing we want is the bulk of our people to be misinformed and this is the risk that we need to manage well.”

Acknowledging the evolving digital landscape, Kamikamica emphasizes the government’s responsibility to effectively manage risks associated with misinformation.

In response to misinformation challenges in remote communities, Kamikamica confirms plans in place to empower Fijians to distinguish between false and accurate information.