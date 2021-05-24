Kalouniwai gets rank promotion

The newly appointed Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Commander Brigadier-General Jone Kalouniwai has been promoted to Major General.

Prime Minister Rear Admiral (Ret’d) Voreqe Bainimarama and the outgoing Commander Rear-Admiral (Ret’d) Viliame Naupoto officiated the promotion ceremony at the Officers Mess in Queen Elizabeth Barracks, Nabua today.

The occasion was witnessed by the Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu, RFMF Deputy Commander, Commodore Humphery Tawake, Land Force Commander Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa with other members of the officers corp.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho was also part of the ceremony.



[Source: RFMF]