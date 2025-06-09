Kadavu Chief urges community to voice challenges

The Kadavu Provincial Council meeting commenced in Suva today with a call to action from traditional leader Turaga Tui Tavuki Ratu Penioni Nacagilevu, who encouraged Kadavu residents to make the most of current opportunities to address longstanding issues facing their maritime communities.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Ratu Penioni highlighted the importance of leveraging the presence and support of government officials to finally bring attention and resources to challenges experienced in Kadavu and other outlying islands.

He further emphasized the unique difficulties faced by maritime communities and stressed the need for clear communication with the current government to ensure they receive the support required to address their needs.

“As we gather here, this is the time to highlight the issues we face back at home. We now have government officials present who can help us. Let’s work on developing our land and resources and seek the advice and assistance of the government. This is the best opportunity to do so.”

The Provincial Council meeting features presentations from a range of government ministries, followed by the much-anticipated Council report scheduled for tomorrow.

The two-day session is expected to play a key role in setting the development agenda for Kadavu in the months ahead.

Following the meeting will be a two day Solevu which will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Suva Foreshore.

