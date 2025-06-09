Juveniles charged for non-sexual offences

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. [File Photo]

Four juveniles are among the 14 individuals charged with a total of 17 serious criminal counts last month.

This is according to the latest data released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The offences involving the juveniles include aggravated burglary, theft, and aggravated robbery.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with breaking into a 37-year-old victim’s home and allegedly stealing mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, and a power bank.

In another incident, two juveniles aged 15 and 17 allegedly assaulted a 46-year-old man and stole his mobile phone and $270 in cash.

There was one incident where the accused and the victim were related to one another.

A 40-year-old man was charged with three counts of acts with intent to cause grievous harm to his 40-year-old wife.

The accused person allegedly assaulted his wife with a pliers and a solar light stand.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

In another incident, a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were charged with aggravated robbery and murder of an 86-year-old man.

The accused persons allegedly robbed the victim of his mobile phone and $120 and in the process assaulted the victim which resulted in the victim’s death.

A 48-year-old man was charged with an attempted murder of a 29-year-old man where the accused person allegedly stabbed the victim.

A 38-year-old man was charged with aggravated burglary, criminal intimidation and assault causing actual bodily harm to a 37-year-old man.

The accused persona allegedly broke into the victim’s house with intent to commit an offence and in the process assaulted and threatened him with a cane knife.

