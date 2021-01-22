Juvenile amongst nine arrested for breaching curfew

Nine people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions over the last 48 hours which includes a juvenile.

These arrests were made from Saturday 11 pm to Sunday 4am.

The five cases in the Western Division included two people who were both found driving without a valid reason in Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

The other two individuals were found drunk and loitering in Tavua.

A 25-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in Namaka, Nadi without a valid reason.

Two cases were recorded in the Southern Division including a 17-year-old boy who was found loitering in Cunnigham with a 19-year-old man.

In the North, two men aged 19 and 31 were arrested for loitering in Labasa.