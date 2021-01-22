News
Juvenile amongst nine arrested for breaching curfew
January 25, 2021 12:33 pm
Nine people were arrested for breaching curfew restrictions over the last 48 hours which includes a juvenile.
These arrests were made from Saturday 11 pm to Sunday 4am.
The five cases in the Western Division included two people who were both found driving without a valid reason in Nadi.
The other two individuals were found drunk and loitering in Tavua.
A 25-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in Namaka, Nadi without a valid reason.
Two cases were recorded in the Southern Division including a 17-year-old boy who was found loitering in Cunnigham with a 19-year-old man.
In the North, two men aged 19 and 31 were arrested for loitering in Labasa.
