Justice system failing survivors, FWCC warns

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling for stronger, coordinated action to end what it says is the persistent impunity surrounding violence against women and girls, warning that the justice system continues to fail survivors, particularly because of weaknesses in policing.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says the Centre’s 40 years of work shows that silence and invisibility still surround most cases of sexual violence.

Ali says despite national laws and action plans, many women and girls continue to face serious barriers when seeking justice, and perpetrators too often escape accountability.

As part of the 16 Days of Activism, FWCC is highlighting this year’s theme, “Violence Against Women and Girls: Ending Impunity,” stressing that entrenched attitudes and structural inequalities remain major obstacles for survivors.

The Centre says survivors face a range of challenges, including victim-blaming, re-traumatisation within the justice system, pressure from powerful individuals and institutions, stigma, shame, and social norms that minimise violence or shift blame away from perpetrators.

Ali says impunity sends a dangerous message that violence against women is somehow acceptable. She says policing and prosecutorial weaknesses, a lack of support for frontline services, and inconsistent implementation of protocols all contribute to the problem.

FWCC says ending impunity requires more than laws calling for investment in survivor-centred services, cultural change, stronger accountability systems, and sustained political will.

Ali also raised concern about cases where police officers are allegedly perpetrators, saying this undermines public confidence and discourages survivors from reporting violence.

She says FWCC recently handled a case in which a survivor was allegedly handcuffed and assaulted by her husband, a police officer who remains employed and has not been charged. FWCC says women are put in a difficult

position when perpetrators are police officers, and some are pressured not to pursue complaints.

Ali says these challenges leave survivors feeling unsupported and disillusioned.

FWCC is calling on all institutions, government, police, communities, and faith leaders, to act decisively to strengthen accountability and ensure survivors are protected and heard.

The Centre is also urging political leaders to stop minimising the experiences of women and girls and to support meaningful action to end all forms of violence.

