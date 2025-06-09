Justice Mataitoga stresses importance of public voice

Supreme Court Judge Justice Isikeli Mataitoga.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Isikeli Mataitoga says constitutional issues in Fiji cannot be separated from the voices of the people.

Speaking in court this morning during submissions from friend of the court Andrew Butler, Justice Mataitoga stressed the Pacific concept of “Talanoa”.

He states that this is a form of people getting together highlighting that decisions affecting citizens must involve them at every level, from villages to provinces and beyond.

He told the court it was “absolutely impossible” to consider constitutionalism without including those it impacts, admitting this has been a key challenge for him over the past two days of hearings.

While he acknowledged the National Federation Party’s concerns about political actors using such forums to “play games,” Justice Mataitoga insisted there must be a balance between parliamentary authority and genuine public participation in shaping constitutional interpretation.

