Judiciary pays tribute to late Tuberi

The Judicial fraternity says it will miss the late Magistrate Cama Tuberi, who had acted as a great advisor and mentor to new Magistrates.

Tuberi, 44 died after a short illness and at the time of his passing, was the resident Magistrate in Sigatoka.

Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar says he found Tuberi to be a humble and kind-hearted man.

Article continues after advertisement

Prior to the being posted to Sigatoka, Tuberi had served as Resident Magistrate in Labasa, and also worked for the Fiji Law Reform Commission, Office of the Attorney General, Biosecurity of Fiji and the iTaukei Lands Trust Board.

He is survived by his mother, wife and five children.

He will be laid to rest in Sigatoka tomorrow.