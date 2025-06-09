JSC disappointed with Seruiratu’s comments

Leader of the Opposition Inia Seruiratu

The Judicial Services Commission has expressed deep disappointment over recent comments made by the Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, calling them “uninformed” and a potential interference in ongoing court proceedings.

Seruiratu’s remarks appeared in a new paper article published on in which he criticized Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for allegedly delaying action on the findings of the Commission of Inquiry Report.

In response, the JSC issued a strong public statement, stressing that the COI Report is already the subject of a legal challenge.

The Commission confirmed that it had filed a judicial review on September 17, challenging the findings and recommendations of the report.

According to the JSC, the COI Report contains serious allegations against the Commission and its officers, and the judicial review process is their legal right to defend their professionalism and integrity.

The Commission also criticized Seruiratu for, in their words, “weaponizing a flawed COI Report” for political purposes and attempting to pressure the government into taking immediate action, despite the matter being before the courts.

Calling for restraint and respect for the legal process, the JSC warned that further public commentary could interfere with justice.

It noted that “uninformed attacks” on the legal challenge may lead to contempt of court proceedings.

The JSC concluded by calling on all critics to allow the judicial process to take its course, arguing that truth and accountability regarding the COI’s conduct must be determined through the courts—not the media.

