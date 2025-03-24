Jitoko encourages Fijians in China to seize opportunities

[ Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji ]

Speaker of Parliament Filimoni Jitoko told the Fijian diaspora in China to make good use of the opportunities created for them.

Jitoko and some members of Parliament are in China for a visit supported by the Chinese government.

Speaking to members of the diaspora, Jitoko says they are ambassadors of Fiji to the land they are foreign to and must help where they can, and this contributes to the interlinking of the two countries.

He says the team from the Fiji Parliament is in China on a fact-finding journey.

He adds that while he is just the figurehead, the ministers and members of parliament are there to take back some ideas and operations that are applicable to Fiji from all the sectors that they have come across.

The Speaker and his team met with the diaspora in Beijing.

