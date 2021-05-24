Japan reaffirms support towards Fiji

Japan has reaffirmed its solidarity and unwavering support to the Fijian government for the advancement of regional prosperity and Fiji’s national priorities.

This has been reinforced at the bilateral meeting convened between Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hayashi Yoshimasa.

Bainimarama formally welcomed Yoshimasa on his first official visit to Fiji, saying this visit demonstrates the two countries strong historical ties and relations.

He commended Japan for its continuous support to Fiji’s national development priorities and scope of partnership, which over the years, has extended to important areas including climate change, disaster risk management, and COVID-19 response efforts.

Bainimarama also acknowledged Japan for the timely provision of Personal Protective Equipment, life-saving medical equipment, and contribution to the COVAX Facility, which helped with the vaccination campaign rollout and ultimately, the reopening of Fiji’s international border and our economic recovery.

Perspectives on the potential opportunities for increased collaboration in the areas of commerce, tourism, trade, education, health, security, disaster management, rural development, and infrastructure were also discussed at the meeting.



The significance of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Strategy and Japan’s engagement with the Pacific was also discussed.

The Prime Minister commended the Japanese Government for its continued commitment towards the Japan-Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting (PALM-9) and Japan’s aspirations to enhance relations with Pacific Island countries through dialogue on a number of initiatives under their regional assistance programme.



Additionally, Bainimarama says Fiji looks forward to the next PALM meeting to renew and strengthen this important and enduring PALM partnership and to achieve our common vision of peace and prosperity for the Pacific region.

The important contributions of agencies like the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japan International Cooperation System in empowering communities through various development programmes were acknowledged.



In response, Yoshimasa commended Bainimarama for his exemplary leadership and commitment to the advancement of shared aspirations for global and regional peace and prosperity.

Yoshimasa says his visit to Fiji demonstrates their enduring friendship and cooperation that has continued to strengthen over the years.



He adds Fiji is an important development partner and Japan attaches great importance to the bilateral relations with Fiji, with mutual cooperation for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific.”

He assured that Japan will continue to cooperate with Bainimarama to further strengthen collaboration between our two nations.