Japan clarifies stance on discharge of ALPS treated water

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa

Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Yoko Kamikawa has clarified their position regarding the discharge of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean.

Kamikawa says the discharge has been conducted in compliance with relevant international safety standards and practices.

She says Japan pledged to continue collaborating closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on this matter.

Kamikawa expressed gratitude for the science-based discussions that Pacific Island Countries have engaged in with Japan and the IAEA.

The Minister acknowledged the IAEA as the authority on nuclear safety and took note of the IAEA Comprehensive Report issued on 4 July 2023, emphasizing the importance of relying on scientific evidence in addressing the issue.

Pacific Island Forum Ministers welcomed the constructive dialogue with Japan and recalled the Communique of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders, which highlighted the significance of the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone Treaty (Rarotonga Treaty).

The Ministers agreed on the importance of keeping the ALPS issue as a standing agenda item for PALM, supported by an ongoing dialogue process.