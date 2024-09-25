Japan backs fisheries with $10.6 million grant

[Source: SPC Fisheries, Aquaculture and Marine Ecosystems]

The Japanese government is set to formalize a grant agreement with the Coalition Government for the purchase of a fishery research vessel and ice-making machines.

This procurement, valued at $10.6 million is part of Japan’s Economic Social Development Programme and aims to support Fiji’s sustainable fisheries management efforts.

At a signing ceremony later today, Japan’s Ambassador to Fiji Rokuichiro Michii and Minister for Fisheries and Forests Alitia Bainivalu will finalize the grant.

According to a statement from the Japanese Embassy, the assistance aligns with Fiji’s National Development Plan which prioritizes the sustainable management and protection of marine resources.

The project also supports Japan’s free and open Indo-Pacific policy which aims to enhance regional cooperation and development. The initiative consists of three key components.

First, a new fishery research vessel will be procured. The 16-meter vessel will be equipped with a 500kW inboard engine, have a three-tonne fish storage capacity and accommodate 10 passengers.

It will play a critical role in monitoring and regulating fisheries along Fiji’s barrier reef system, conducting fish stock assessments, marine environment evaluations and supporting capacity-building efforts.

The vessel will be based in Lautoka and also assist in monitoring illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.

The second component addresses the high demand for cooling ice in Labasa.

Three-tonne ice-making machines will be purchased with a combined output of nine tonnes per day. These machines will not only meet the local demand but also improve operational efficiency by allowing for regular servicing and maintenance to reduce costs and challenges.

The final component focuses on enhancing Fiji’s coastal fisheries monitoring program.

The project will provide resources to 52 villages participating in the Fish Warden Program for Sustainable Coastal Fisheries Management.

This includes the provision of 43 fiberglass boats, each 25 feet long and equipped with 75-horsepower engines and safety kits.

These boats will ensure monitoring and enforcement of coastal fisheries regulations with safety equipment such as life jackets, first aid kits, communication devices and navigation tools included.