It’s back to the drawing board: Vosarogo

Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo

Following the summit’s successful collaboration with numerous stakeholders, the Ministry of Land feels enthusiastic about the future.

The Ministry is appreciative of the problems brought up since they gave disadvantaged Fijians who occasionally lack a voice a chance to voice their complaints to the decision-makers.

Speaking to FBC News, Lands Minister Filimoni Vosarogo says that one of the difficulties mentioned was the turnaround time and the Ministry’s capacity to be transparent about state land concerns and state land availability.

Vosarogo says that the Ministry has an online lease application where consumers may submit their request online and anticipate a response online in order to reduce this delay and improve delivery.

“Right now we have in the Ministry an online lease application system where people can actually apply online, and everything is online. You can lodge your application online and expect an answer online. These are key initiatives that the Ministry has designed to make sure that we cut down on the lag time and improve on our service delivery.”

The Ministry of Land will meet with senior staff as per the summit resolution to explore how they may improve their delivery by using the lessons learned from this summit.