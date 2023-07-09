It’s a stimulus budget says RBF Governor

Key economic figures have welcomed the 2023 – 2024 national budget, given its prospects for Fiji’s economy.

Some have stated that the budget have orchestrated a fine balance of the coalition government’s priorities against the economic challenges.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji’s governor Ariff Ali has labelled it as a stimulus budget.

Ali says this is because the government is spending on productive sectors.

“So GDP this year will be slightly high-off if all the other things are unchanged, it will contribute significantly to GDP from this year and next year.”

Professor of Economics Professor Wadan Narsery praised the government’s decision to ensure that there is strategic spending.

“I am actually quite happy that government is allocating lots of extra money to audit, because if you’re going to maintain the expenditure that you had in the past, you’ve got to first of all work out, where was the expenditure going wrong and allocating this money to the audit department is going to allow them to see what was going wrong.”

Meanwhile, parliament will resume this week to debate the 2023–2024 national budget before it is enacted.