Itendra Nair to assume position of Deputy Commissioner of Police

The former Fiji Police Force Chief of Administration, Itendra Nair will assume the position of Deputy Commissioner of Police.

This post was held by Rusiate Tudravu previously.

In an updated Fiji Police Force structure that has been sent out to all officers, Nair’s new posting is the only change.

Nair was also the Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police when Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho was in London at the Royal College of Defence Studies.