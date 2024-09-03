iTaukei Affairs Act review near completion

The review of the iTaukei Affairs Act is expected to be completed in two weeks’ time.

Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu highlighted this in Parliament when asked about the progress of the review.

Vasu says that the review team started the process in May, where they carried out consultations with various groups and communities.

He says the review is being undertaken not only to respond to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its service delivery, but to improve the overall well-being of the iTaukei communities.

The Minister says the overarching objective of the review is twofold which include the economic empowerment of the iTaukei and the strengthening of the Vanua governance.

“During the consultations, Fijian has expressed their support for the iTaukei administration to continue. But there must be a fundamental shift in how it does its business. It must take into account emerging issues that are shaping the development of today’s agenda.”



Minister for iTaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu

Vasu says the review team’s work is guided by the Strategic Advisory Group.

He says more will be revealed when the review team completes its work.

The review is expected to be completed by the 17th of this month.