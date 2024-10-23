“Iri Ni Daku” showcased at CHOGM

The “Iri ni Daku”, a unique handicraft from the Province of Tailevu was showcased at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting underway in Apia, Samoa.

It is a fan woven from young coconut fronds by the Clan of Nasaumatua in Daku, Tailevu as a show of gratitude to the people of Bau who assisted them in acquiring land to settle when they migrated from Lovoni, Ovalau in the 1800s.

The famous handicraft has been showcased in the Handicraft Market at CHOGM, by entrepreneur Milika Rokomada who is a descendant of Daku Village.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokomada says the “Iri ni Daku” has attracted a lot of attention from the people at CHOGM.

“As soon as I had set up my stall … in 30 minutes, I was able to sell five of the fans from people who have always yearned to own a piece of the handicraft. I am sure that it will be sold out before the Handicraft Market closes at CHOGM.”

Rokomada says she is swelled with pride to showcase their unique art of weaving at a platform of such magnitude, which has turned her long-time dream into reality.

“As soon as I set foot on the plane, I was emotional. It has always been a dream of mine to visit a place overseas, but it is more than just a trip to visit a place but rather represent Fiji at an international platform such as CHOGM.”

Rokomada encourages Fijians that anything is possible if they believe in themselves, and advises women to utilize their natural resources to provide for themselves and their families which will help them achieve their goals in life.

The 55-year-old is accompanied by fellow entrepreneur Mere Rauku, who was selected by UN Women to represent Fiji at the bi-annual Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting this year.