IRDF review targets poverty reductionIRDF review targets poverty reduction

Despite the abundance of natural resources, 36.5% of Fiji’s rural population lives in poverty, with some districts seeing up to 50% of residents below the basic needs poverty line, contributing to 62.2% of the country’s total poor population.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka, said to address these issues, the ministry is reviewing the Integrated Rural Development Framework 2009 to improve rural service planning and delivery.

He added that the goal is to develop new policy guidance that aligns with the National Development Plan for 2025-2029.

Ditoka also emphasized that private sector partners and civil society representatives are actively participating in discussions to help shape the new rural development policy.

“To more effectively address the development aspirations of our rural population and therefore we are pleased that we are now taking active steps to determine a solution, a seeking solution, as there is no single answer.”

Ditoka said the initiative aims to provide equal services to those living in isolated areas, similar to what is available in urban centers.

IRDF focuses on three main pillars: strengthening connections between planning processes, providing an administrative structure with protocols for assessment, and promoting participatory, inclusive cooperation among all institutions.