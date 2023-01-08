Investment to help reduce import bill

Minister Vatimi Rayalu [Photo: Supplied]

The Ministry of Agriculture will continue investing in growing or producing certain premium beef locally to cut back on our food import bill.

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says the Ministry will capitalize on improving Wagyu and Droughtmaster breeds to improve local beef supplies to hotels.

“The majority of our local hotels currently serve beef cuisine made from imported beef products; however, these breeds will add quality meat products to the tourism sector as well.”

Rayalu says they will continue to push for the production of these breeds so that Fijians have access to safe, high-quality food while also ensuring farmers’ income security and livelihoods.

The Ministry earlier this week officially introduced the Wagyu beef cattle breed.