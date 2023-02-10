Investing in the workforce is vital, says Tubuna

[Source: Ministry of Waterways and Environment Fiji/ Facebook]
There is a need for technical staff to be well trained and equipped with a friendly and workable working environment, says Assistant Minister for Waterways and Agriculture Tomasi Tubuna.
Speaking at the opening of a surveyor’s refresher training, he says the management has identified some scarce skill areas in the ministry.
He says they will be investing in their workforce.
The two-day workshop was part of efforts to uplift their service delivery.
The refresher training consisted of the participants from the respective divisions upgrading their knowledge and skills at their workplace.
