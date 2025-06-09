Investigators await post-mortem in teen death

{File Photo}

Police say investigators are awaiting the post-mortem examination report into the death of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found at Tamaivua-i-Wai yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as a student from Samabula.

According to police, the teenager had been missing since Christmas Eve after leaving home with friends to travel into Suva City and failing to return.

Article continues after advertisement

Concerned family members conducted their own search within the settlement and with relatives and friends before visiting the Samabula Police Station yesterday to formally lodge a missing person report.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.