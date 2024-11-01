Investigation underway on allegations of forced labour

The Criminal Investigation Department Human Trafficking Unit is investigating allegations of forced labour in Rakiraki.

This is in relation to a construction company which has also been fined $10,000 for housing its workers including locals and foreigners in an improperly ventilated shipping container.

A joint investigation has also been carried out by the Employment Ministry.

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa confirms that a report has been lodged and an investigation is underway.

Employment Minister has already warned that any treatment that compromises the dignity and safety of workers will not be tolerated.