Investigation into Northern Air incident commences

Northern Air Fiji

The recent incident involving a Northern Air Britten Norman Islander (BN2A) aircraft at Gau Aerodrome is under investigation.

Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka addressed Parliament this morning, providing details on the event and the measures being taken to ensure continued aviation safety.

On July 23rd, the aircraft overran its designated landing area and collided with a rock mound at the end of the runway.

Despite the significant damage to the aircraft, Gavoka says the two crew members and three passengers on board were swiftly and safely evacuated without any injuries.

He assures that aviation safety remains a top priority for the government. Fiji adheres to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards, ensuring all aircraft, operators and personnel meet stringent safety requirements.

“The investigation process typically spans over a year to ensure thoroughness in line with ICAO standards. A Preliminary Report is expected to be produced in the first phase of the investigation, which is 30 days after the appointment of the investigator, while a Final Report is expected to be produced by the Accident Investigator at the end of the investigation phase, typically after 12 months.”

Gavoka states that the safety of passengers and visitors is paramount and an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the overrun.

Findings from this investigation, he says will guide any necessary corrective actions and enhancements to aviation safety protocols.