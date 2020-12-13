Home

COVID-19

Intoxicated Fijians top breach of curfew arrests

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 4:23 pm

Thirty-three Fijians were arrested over the last 48-hours for breach of curfew.

Police confirms that 28 out of the 33 were linked to alcohol consumption.

15 arrests were made from 11 pm on Thursday to this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

18 cases were received from Wednesday night to 4 am Thursday. 15 of these arrests were also related to alcohol.

Three men in their 30’s and an 18-year-old man who were found drunk in the Navua area.

A juvenile was arrested at Cunningham in Nasinu for loitering while three others were found drunk at Cunningham, Navosai and Narere.

Three other men in their 20’s were found loitering along the Narere and the Tovata area in Makoi.

The Northern Division saw six drunk people arrested in Labasa and Wairiki in Taveuni.

The Central Division recorded three cases including a 38-year-old Carpenter of Tacirua who was found driving without a valid  reason  while two men in their 20’s were found drunk and loitering at the Flagstaff bus stop and along the Brown Street in Toorak.

