Connectivity critical for North development

Savusavu Town. [File Photo]

Vanua Levu needs international ports so that its full potential can be realized says the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu.

Welcoming the collaboration between the Fijian Government and the World Bank in developing the North, Seruiratu says Vanua Levu has been neglected over the years.

He says the development of infrastructure is critical to developing the region and international ports are crucial.

Article continues after advertisement

Seruiratu says while the Government has invested millions in improving infrastructure in the North, improving connectivity is equally important.

“The key one will be international connectivity for the full potential of Vanua Levu to be realised. We can bring in a lot of tourism but look at the state of Matei Airport, look at the state of Labasa Airport and look at the state of Savusavu Airport. We cannot grow tourism in the North because of the limitation in the infrastructure that we have.”

A team from the World Bank is expected to visit Vanua Levu soon to put into motion a plan to grow the Vanua Levu economy, invest in new infrastructure, develop sustainable tourism, create jobs, and grow the commercial agricultural sector.