Inter-tertiary debate advocates for menstrual health

Menstrual health dominated the inter-tertiary students debate at the University of the South Pacific today.

The debate commemorates the 2023 World Menstrual Hygiene day.

Debate topics range from information accessibility to the role of culture in normalizing menstruation and menstrual leave policies.

Students from the Fiji National University, the University of Fiji, and the University of the South Pacific are going head-to-head with exchanges of ideas, but only one team can walk away a winner.