Judge Justice David Aston Lewis [left] with Janet Mason

The Commission of inquiry into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner will not shut down regardless of controversies.

When approached by FBC News, Judge Justice David Aston Lewis directed all questions and comments to Counsel assisting, Janet Mason.

Mason states that the inquiry will not shut down amidst the various controversies that are surfacing.

When asked if she would consider stepping aside to have certain allegations directed towards her sorted out first before continuing with the inquiry, she stated that her appointment has been made by the president.

“No, look my appointment has been by the president and I don’t know what the allegations are. They have no legal basis. I’ve been appointed by the president to undertake a task and that’s what I’m doing.”

Mason states that allegations made towards her on various platforms hold no legal foundation.

Last week Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu has sent her a letter, requesting her to clarify why her application did not disclose a pending disciplinary matter in New Zealand.

“No it will not. Law and controversy to hand in hand, and these are things that happen. Every single day although these things happens we have been focused on getting through all the witnesses and we’re actually getting through them very quickly now”

Mason had earlier claimed that the Fiji Law Society attempted to have her removed from the Commission, citing integrity concerns.

Today, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka also defended Mason and expressed his confidence in the integrity of the ongoing Commission of Inquiry.

Mason reiterated that under the Commissions of Inquiry Act she does not require a practicing certificate and there has been a lot of fuss about that recently.

She claims that she reported the matter of her application being tampered to the police.

Police had also confirmed receiving a complaint from Mason and their Criminal Investigations Department team is investigating the matter.

Mason acknowledged that there were delays in the previous week where one witness had taken four days, however they are aiming to finish off the inquiry by next week Wednesday.

Laurel Vaurasi the previous president of the Fiji law society and lawyers Amani Bale and Nemai Tuifagalele took the stand today.

Mason adds that certain members of the Judicial Services Commission will also be taking the stand who were involved in the selection of Malilmali.

Tomorrow, former Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya will be taking the stand.

This, she says is because certain Members of Parliament had complaints at FICAC and they will also be coming down to the inquiry.

Tomorrow will mark the 15th day of the inquiry.