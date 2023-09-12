Innovative ways to re-integrate young offenders

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji]

A round table discussion on children in conflict with the Law, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration was organized in Suva to discuss innovative approaches to supporting the successful reintegration of young offenders.

Speaking during the opening yesterday, Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki encouraged representatives from the various agencies to work together to ensure justice prevails.

She also challenged them to be agents of positive change for children found to be in conflict with the law.

Nadakuitavuki adds that it is a good opportunity to enhance interagency collaboration and coordination, considering the complexity of the juvenile justice landscape.

The round table discussions also included a brief overview of the juvenile system in Fiji, in addition to challenges faced in the implementation of rehabilitation strategies adopted.