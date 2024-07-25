Inmate surrenders suspected marijuana during dental visit

An inmate who was escorted to the Lami Health Centre yesterday for a dental check is being investigated after he voluntarily surrendered several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana, wrapped in aluminum foil.

Assistant Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations Livai Driu said an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously at the premises and shortly after he allegedly saw the suspect pick something up along the corridor.

ACP Driu says upon questioning, the suspect voluntarily handed over several sachets of dried leaves.

Police in Lami are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, in another investigation a Corrections officer while on duty at the Naboro Prison Complex, found an item believed to have been thrown into the facility.

ACP Driu says a search was conducted on the five prisoners who were working outside, during which several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were allegedly found on a 29-year-old inmate.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis.

ACP Driu acknowledged the Fiji Corrections Service for its continuous efforts to curb drug-related activities as it contributes to the overall intent of reducing supply and harm.