Infrastructure development lays foundation for inclusive growth

Infrastructure development in Fiji has steadily advanced, forming a solid base for continued national growth.

Some of the major infrastructure projects are funded by grants and high concessional loans through development partners.

Ministry of Finance Acting Manager for Policy Planning and Regional Elisha Mala says the government is not solely dependent on public funds and continues to leverage external support to drive development.

We believe that we are not just dependent on public financing, because that is evident because we cannot finance major projects related to infrastructure, transport and climate change as well.

She says, that roundtable discussions are conducted with the participation of all development partners to align their support with the government’s priorities.

University of the South Pacific’s accounting lecturer Janesh Sami states that prioritizing infrastructure development is crucial for long-term progress.

When I talk about infrastructure I talk about roads, ports, utilities and so on. That will assist the economy in the long run in terms of giving the private sector the platform. This is very important in terms of connecting us digitally. That is very important in empowering rural communities and outer islands.

Strategic investment in infrastructure, supported by development partners, is key to driving inclusive growth and empowering Fiji’s rural and outer island communities.

