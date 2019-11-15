India to continue its support towards Fiji

India will continue to support Fiji in various sectors.

This was highlighted by Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Padmaja during India’s 71st Republic Day celebration at India House in Tamavua today.

Padmaja says the relationship between the two countries strengthened over the years and India is one of Fiji’s strategic and development partners.

She says their bilateral cooperation includes areas such as climate change, disaster management, trade and investment, agriculture, fisheries, forestry, renewable energy and human resource development.

The High Commissioner says they will continue to work together.

“We are collaborating in so many fields, we can share our best practices. We can learn from Fiji. there are so many things to learn from Fiji and there are so many things we can share our experience and since many people havfe worked on those things so that experience if it is shared and if people can benefit from it we will be very happy.”

Padmaja says they also provide opportunities to Fijians to study further by allocating more than 100 scholarships annually.