News

India continues to strengthen ties with Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 5:55 am
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. [Source: Indian TV News]

The shared legacy of India-Fiji relation is based on the sense of service to humanity.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, says the relationship between the two countries is based on mutual respect and cooperation.

Modi continued to dwell on the depth of the relationship between the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement

“Despite the vast ocean separating the two countries, our culture has kept us connected, and our relations are based on mutual respect and strong people to people ties. India is fortunate to get the opportunity to contribute to the socio-economic development of Fiji.”

Modi joined the opening of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital via a video message.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi says that for a region, where heart related diseases are a major challenge, this hospital will be a way of giving new life to thousands of children.

“I am happy that not only will the children get world-class treatment, but all surgeries will be done free of charge. I hail and admire the Sai Prema Foundation, Fiji, the Government of Fiji and the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital of India.”

Modi conveyed his personal greeting to Prime Minister Bainimarama on his birthday and hopes that, under his leadership, the relationship between the two countries would continue to get stronger.

