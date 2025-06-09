Independent team takes over new allegations against police

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says new allegations involving police officers are now being investigated by an independent cold case team made up of retired senior investigators.

Commissioner Tudravu says the decision was made to ensure transparency and restore public confidence, particularly following claims that current CID personnel may have been compromised.

He says all new allegations against police officers, including those originating from overseas sources, are now being channelled to the independent team.

“Our detectives are doing the investigation on the viral message. However, we have made a decision lately that all other new allegations against police officers, especially the ones that came out from another source, also from overseas, are now channelled towards an independent form of police officers, CID personnel, that have been called to conduct investigations on cold cases. So we have directed the incoming allegations to them to be independent based on what people are saying that CID has been compromised.”

Tudravu adds that officers are only placed on leave or interdiction once investigators establish a direct link between the officer and the alleged offence.

“We are sending officers on leave on interdiction every week because the link is directly to what has been done. So it is directly linked. I am sending people on leave every week. But I hope that you see the difference in what is happening here. I want to ascertain that link first.”

The Police Commissioner reaffirmed the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to fully investigating all allegations and taking appropriate action once evidence is confirmed.

