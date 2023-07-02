Increasing cane production remains a priority

Increasing cane production from 1.6 million tonnes to 1.9 million tonnes by the 2024 season is one of the key priorities of the Sugar Ministry.

This Ministry has been allocated $51.7 million, of which $49.7 million will be used to establish a sugar unit.

Minister Charan Jeath Singh assured the public that no time would be wasted in implementing their policies and plans.

Singh says the $5.5 million allocation to improve the drainage of sugarcane farms will be welcomed by the growers.

“Farmers really have issues with drainage, floodgates, cans, and excess roads. So that’s probably sufficient for us in terms of timing. It may not be enough at all in the future years, but at least something has been allocated.”

The guaranteed price of $85 per tonne will continue with an allocation of $4.0 million; however, the Minister says this might change in the coming year.

Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says they are happy with the budget.

“We are pretty much happy that the continuity of the guaranteed cane price, which is $85 per tonne, is maintained. And on top of that, there are subsidies for the farm inputs, in particular fertilizer, and is decided to also be maintained, which is a great help to the farmers.”

In his budget address, the Finance Minister stressed that the sugar industry was given less attention in the past, but they will do what it takes to revive the sector.