Increasing agricultural production is key: Prasad

The coalition government is making a significant investment in the agricultural ministry to boost food security, improve the livelihoods of farmers, and address the decline in production in the resource sectors.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the increase of $37.3 million in the ministry’s budget to a whopping $95.2 million signifies the government’s ambition to accelerate sustainability, economic opportunities, production, and merchandising for this critical sector.

Prasad says the budget offers provisions such as subsidies and technical support for farmers across all the major agricultural commodities, namely sugar, rice, cassava, ginger, and dalo, to boost production for local and international consumption.

“I think the Ministry of Agriculture is trying very hard to revive and take research and extension training to a level where farmers are supported and engaged, where the farmers receive timely advice.”



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad says the government’s mission is to see the agricultural sector thrive, both on the local and foreign markets.

The Finance Minister says that by providing enough incentives to farmers and stakeholders, we can create a much better foundation to increase agricultural production.