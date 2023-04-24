Increase in crime against children: Police

While the overall crime rate for the month of March recorded a 30 percent reduction, crime against children recorded a 150 percent increase in the Northern division.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says the Western and Northern Division statistics on crimes against children recorded increases of two percent and 150 percent, respectively.

He says the Western Division recorded 42 reports of crimes against children in March this year compared to 41 for the same period last year, whereas the Northern Division recorded 20 reports compared to 8 for the same period last year.

For crimes against children, 22 percent of the 110 reports were domestic-related, and 74 of the victims were girls and 36 boys.

He adds that serious crimes recorded a 24 percent reduction.

Chew says a worrying trend recorded over the last two months is the increase in crimes against women.

He says there was a four percent increase in crimes recorded against women, while crimes against children recorded a three percent decrease.

The Acting Police Commissioner says illicit drug cases registered an increase of 16 people, reflecting efforts towards curbing the illegal drug trade.

He says all five policing divisions recorded decreases in overall crimes; however, there are a few areas of concern that, through targeted Divisional operations, need to be addressed during the month of April.

He says the Western Division recorded an increase of three percent in serious crime, whereas in crimes against women, the Southern, Eastern and Northern Divisions recorded increases.