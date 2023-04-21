Inclusive reading skills promoted

In a bid to promote inclusive reading skills, the Asia Foundation, in partnership with the Gospel School for the Deaf, unveiled the Let’s Read: Human Rights and Inclusion of People with Disabilities book series.

Foundation Regional Representative Sandra Kraushaar outlined the importance of fostering effective interactive reading in children’s literacy skills.

“There’s so many skills and abilities that the Pacific has that can be grown and can be supported, and that’s about true development. So they can see themselves as potential storytellers or illustrators in the future. So it’s really important that it’s just not about the creation of the book.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Asia Foundation has released five books, which were created in Fiji and is available in English, iTaukei, Hindi, and Fiji sign language.

These are available on the Let’s Read app.