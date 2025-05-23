Inaugural launch of Terra Asia Project in Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

For the first time, French operator Canal France International, the French Media Development agency (with support from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs), has unveiled the Terra Asia project in Fiji, partnering with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development.

Following successful launches in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Papua New Guinea, this pioneering program aims to enhance knowledge on climate change and strengthen environmental reporting for Fijian journalists.

French Ambassador to Fiji, Julie Le Saos, highlighted the project’s significance, stating it aims to build media capacity in the Indo-Pacific region, which is highly exposed to environmental degradation and climate change.

It specifically supports national public media by offering thematic training to strengthen their ability to address crucial issues like climate change, biodiversity, and ocean conservation, strong priorities for both Fiji and France.

France will host the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference in a few weeks.

The training program also aims to address the underrepresentation of communities most affected by climate change and environmental degradation, including Indigenous, coastal, and urban poor communities.

Terra Asia project Manager Chloé Laskar explained that through specialized training, the project seeks to strengthen journalistic competencies, enabling media professionals to report more effectively on environmental challenges.

Laskar added that Terra Asia not only invests in Fiji’s media landscape but also strives to promote regional collaboration among media stakeholders.

The project began in May last year and will run for 31 months, concluding in November 2026.

