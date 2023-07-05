Improving labour welfare remains a priority

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

Fiji is committed to improving labour welfare through labour law review, the right to strike and picket, strengthening collective bargaining, replacing civil servants’ contracts with tenure, and complying with ILO standards.

This also includes adhering to genuine tripartite discussions, restoring full FNPF contributions, converting essential services to ILO standards, and putting a stop to the exploitation of workers.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh during the Pacific Union Capacity Building and Action-Oriented Meeting this week.

Singh says these are some of the commitments that the coalition government has made and is currently working on to restore fundamental principles of social dialogue and workplace relations.

He adds that this is after 16 years of its non-existence during the reign of the previous administration.

The Federal Airline Staff Association, Air Terminal Services, and the Fiji Flight Attendants Trade Union has also acknowledged the government’s reinstatement of workers who were unfairly dismissed and laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.