Improvement needed to protect Fijian workers

More work is needed to improve and maintain the protection that all Fijian workers deserve, says Acting Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations Maciu Nalumisa.

Speaking at the World Day for Safety and Health at Work celebration in the Western Division Nalumisa says there are further policies, legislations, standards, and protections that need to be reviewed and formulated.

Nalumisa says this is to ensure that workers feel empowered to report injuries or use their rights under the law.

He highlighted that almost every working day throughout Fiji OHS services are being conducted.

“These are OHS proactive and preventative strategies. If not done, workplace hazards turn into risks which can result in workplace incidents that can kill or cause serious injuries to working men and women.”

Nalumisa says to gauge the level of compliance, the Ministry through the National OHS Service recently conducted workplace audits in late March and early this month at 155 workplaces.

He says the workplace audits were conducted on five targeted industries including Forestry & Fishing, Manufacturing, Construction, Wholesale/ Restaurant/Hotels and Transport & Storage.

The Acting Minister adds that furthermore, selected Schools, SMEs and the fishing industry were selected to be also part of this Workplace Audits.