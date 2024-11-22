Immigration Director silent on passport probe

Director of Immigration Amelia Komaisavai

Director of Immigration Amelia Komaisavai has refused to make any comment in relation to the issuance of citizenship linked to the Grace Road Group.

The issue has resulted in Immigration Minister Pio Tikoduadua offering to step aside while police conducts its investigations into the issue.

Komaisavai says she cannot comment on the matter and will wait for the outcome of the investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

The investigation is in relation to the issuance of a passport to the children of individuals associated with the Grace Road human rights allegations.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua had earlier stated that someone within the Immigration Department allegedly granted citizenship to a child, a foreign national, without his specific authority.

Questions have been asked of whether Grace Road investors born in Fiji can be issued Fiji Passports.

FBC News has not received a response as yet.