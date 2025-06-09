“I use it for bills and food”: Seniors hopeful as budget nears

With the national budget just around the corner, some senior citizens say an increase in welfare allowances will make a huge difference in meeting their daily needs.

For many, the current support helps put food on the table, pay for essential medication, and cover transport costs, among other basic expenses.

Sixty-nine-year-old Raicakacaka Rabuka says the government allowance helps keep the lights on and the water running for her family.

“It helps me a lot to clear some of the bills, mostly bills and some of the food but my daughter is always ensuring that our food stuff is there.”

Like many other senior citizens, Rabuka truly understands the profound impact an increase will have on their daily livelihoods.

“It will help us a lot, and I am so thankful that they are thinking of us.”

Another senior citizen, 85-year-old Mere Marama she says the $150 she receives each month is always put to good use and she welcomes the possibility of an increase.

“I use the money to buy my medication, I spent it on food and fruits because I love having fruits.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has already hinted that social welfare recipients could expect some positive news in the upcoming budget.

Prasad says this year’s budget will build on the support the government has provided since taking office.

“We increase the social welfare allowances across the board in the first budget, and we have ensured that we continue to assess the need for additional social protections and all that will be considered in the next budget.”

The budget announcement is set for the 27th of this month.

