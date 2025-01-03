Hyperbaric chamber to boost diving tourism

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

The installation of a state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber at the Pacific Specialist Healthcare (PSH) Hospital in Nadi will boost the multi-million dollar shark diving industry and tourism confidence.

According to a study conducted in 2011, shark diving contributed $42.2 million to the Fijian economy.

PSH founder and chief executive officer Parvish Kumar said the facility would increase visitor confidence and boost Fiji’s health care offerings.

“In order to keep our tourism numbers growing, we need to show to our visitors that we are equally concerned about their health and wellbeing while they are in the country,” he said.

“I have noted that Tourism Fiji in their corporate plan 2024-27 also encourages diving as one of the key attractions and reasons for tourists to visit Fiji and this has given us the additional confidence to go ahead and establish a partnership with the Republic of Fiji Navy to ensure a smooth and timely delivery of this service at our Legalega facility.

“Fiji is a popular destination for divers because of its many coral species, fish species, and opportunities to see sharks, whales, and manta rays.

“Fiji’s weather is warm and tropical, with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 31°C year-round makes it a great choice for tourists whose interests mostly revolve around water-based sporting activities.”

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill said the installation of the chamber was “great news and very welcomed by the diving community.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO Fantasha Lockington said they have been eagerly looking forward to the commissioning of the hyperbaric chamber and connecting with the emergency team that will be operating the service at PSH.

“This information would be included in our ‘Dive Emergency Notes’ that we update regularly as it is shared with the diving communities around the world,” she said.

“This information is vital to allow insurance cover for dive enthusiasts – especially those who come to Fiji in large groups.”

Dr Ratu Vereniki Raiwalui will be in-charge of the new HyperBaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) services at PSH Nadi.

The HyperBaric Chamber was officially launched by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Chand Prasad on Tuesday December 31, 2024.

It is a joint venture between PSH and the Republic of Fiji Navy.

What are hyperbaric chambers?

Hyperbaric chambers, also known as decompression chambers, are used in scuba diving for two main purposes.

Firstly, for decompression.

Surface-supplied divers use decompression chambers to complete decompression stops after ascending to the surface. This technique helps divers gradually decompress and return to the surface safely without experiencing decompression sickness (DCS).

Secondly, for recompression.

Recompression chambers treat or prevent DCS, which occurs when divers ascend too quickly and nitrogen bubbles form in their blood and tissues. Recompression chambers simulate underwater conditions by putting the patient back under pressure.

Hyperbaric chambers can also be used for other purposes, including:

· Training divers to adapt to hyperbaric conditions and decompression routines

· Treating conditions unrelated to diving, such as serious tissue disease or wounds, carbon monoxide poisoning, and tissue damage from radiation therapy

· Saturation diving life support systems

· Scientific research requiring elevated gas pressures