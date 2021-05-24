Home

News

Surveillance beefed up in maritime islands

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 3, 2021 3:40 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Fiji Police Force continues to beef-up manpower and capabilities to track down Fijians in outer islands who breach the maritime travel restrictions.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they have received reports of people in Kadavu making unauthorized trips, allegedly transporting drugs to Viti Levu.

He adds police officers deployed to Kadavu for COVID operations will also be tracking down those who are engaging in illegal activities.

“There are traditional routes or known routes that drugs are moved along. We’ve acquired new capabilities and that’s where we need to close up, the landing sites of those coming in from the islands need to be interdicted.”

Not mincing his words, Qiliho stresses that the time of giving warnings has long gone.

“People continue to be irresponsible and we hold on to that responsibility again, where everybody must have the sense of responsibility that we deal with these issues together and that freedom will come.”

The Force will continue to take its cue from the Health Ministry, to assist with the COVID response efforts in Kadavu, Malolo, and the Yasawa’s.

Mata ni Tikina o Tavuki, Sailasa Boteanakadavu says they are working with Police to put a stop to the illegal drug trade in the district.

