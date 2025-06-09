Hundreds of building projects approved nationwide

More than $700 million worth of building projects were approved last year.

Housing and Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa revealed this in Parliament while responding to a written question from Assistant Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Jovesa Vocea on development approvals issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning in 2024.

Nalumisa said the Department received 835 building applications, processed 759 and approved 635 with a combined value of $701.3 million.

The Central Division recorded 269 approvals worth $268.6 million, the Western Division 195 approvals valued at $319.6 million, and the Northern Division 171 approvals totalling $113.2 million.

He said another 83 applications were carried forward to this year, while municipal councils issued 338 building completion certificates worth $131 million, confirming that many approved projects have already been delivered.

Nalumisa said the approvals represent more than numbers,they drive investment, create jobs, expand housing supply and stimulate local economies.

He added that 1,947 subdivision applications were received last year, with 1,708 processed, resulting in 1,546 new lots, mostly residential.

Of these, 1,195 were residential lots, 54 commercial, 16 industrial, 10 tourism-related and 271 rural or other categories.

Nalumisa said the figures reflect growing investor confidence and align with the government’s five-year and 20-year National Development Plans to strengthen housing, infrastructure and sustainable development across Fiji.

