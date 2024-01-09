Hundreds gather in Ba to pay last respects to Patel

In a solemn gathering at Vinod Patel ground in Ba, hundreds assembled to honor the memory of the late Vinod Chandra Patel.

The memorial service, attended by notable figures such as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Deputy Prime Ministers Biman Prasad and Manoa Kamikamica and Ministers Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Sashi Kiran, paid tribute to Patel’s impactful life.

The somber occasion drew a diverse crowd, with family, friends, and business associates from across the nation coming together to remember and celebrate the legacy of the departed soul.

The Vinod Patel ground served as a poignant setting for this gathering of respect and reflection.

As the attendees shared their condolences and recounted cherished memories, the memorial service became a testament to the profound impact Vinod Chandra Patel had on the lives of those around him.

Patel passed away peacefully in Lautoka last Friday at the age of 84.

He was the visionary founder and chair of Vinod Patel Group.