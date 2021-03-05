Home

News

Hundreds celebrate Maha Shivratri today

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 11, 2021 10:06 am
Many devotees observe a day-long fast on Maha Shivratri.

Hundreds of Fijians around the country are celebrating Maha Shivratri today.

The day is celebrated to venerate Lord Shiva, an important deity in the Hindu culture.

Wood apple leaves and milk are offered to the Shiva Linga on this day.

Many devotees observe a day-long fast on this day.

Pundit Vishnu Dutt Tiwari of the Muanivatu Sanatan Dharam Ram Mandir says fasting on this day can equal the benefits of a whole year’s rigorous prayer.

 

