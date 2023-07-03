Huge potential for Fiji to be a mushroom hub

Fiji possesses immense potential to be a hub for mushroom farming, says Professor Lin Zhansen from the National Engineering Research Center of Juncao Technology.

Professor Zhansen says that together with the use of juncao grass this will ensure that Fiji becomes a leader in the production of edible and medicinal mushrooms in the region.

During a tour of the Fiji Juncao Technology Demonstration Center in Nadi, the professor stresses by harnessing the power of juncao grass, this innovative project aims to bolster the agricultural sector while promoting sustainable farming practices.

“Our mushrooms produced here is really healthy with clean water, air and producing place so this is very important.”

He highlights that at the heart of this pioneering endeavour is the Demonstration Center in Legalega, where experts are cultivating mushrooms using “the happy grass from China”.

Professor Zhansen says with its unique attributes that mixes well with mushroom farming, the juncao grass should also be integrated into existing farms, which will increase productivity and improve the overall health and yield of livestock.

“It’s not only the high yield and high quality but at the same time while it is growing it can absorb carbon dioxide and reduce the pollution.”

According to the centre, Fiji is already producing over 1 million bags of mushrooms using the “magic grass”, valued at an impressive $5 million.

Additionally, juncao grass boasts remarkable resilience, states the professor, which also tolerates extreme weather conditions like droughts, and helps prevent soil erosion.

Over 1.2 million juncao cuttings have been supplied to 280 livestock farming households and more than 103,000 mushroom substrates to over 900 individuals in the past five years.