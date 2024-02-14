HRADC welcomes national policy

[File Photo]

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says despite having laws promoting disability rights in Fiji, disability-based discrimination is still prevalent.

HRADC Chair, Pravesh Sharma says this is found in persons with disabilities access to public spaces and services, public transportation, employment, education, healthcare facilities, and resources such as technology to be able to communicate and work.

The rights of persons with disabilities are guaranteed in section 42 of the Constitution; and in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018.

Sharma has welcomed the draft National Policy on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2023-24.

The Policy aims to improve the lives of persons with disabilities, promoting equality and inclusion.

Sharma the review of the national policy is critical in the context of building a more inclusive, barrier-free, and rights-based society.

This he says particularly in the context of global health emergencies, existential threats of climate change, the digital revolution and unprecedented economic and social challenges.

Sharma says what we need is an equal and inclusive society to further strengthen the rights of persons with disabilities.

He adds that as one of its priorities in its Strategic Plan, the HRADC intends to hold a National Inquiry to understand the human rights violations faced by persons with disabilities and especially children with disabilities, and to identify the actions required to address such violations.